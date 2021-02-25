Tanner Luke’s brief time as a competitive diver will soon come to an end.
Luke, a senior, will make his final dive for Victoria West at the UIL Class 5A boys swimming & diving state meet.
“I don’t plan on doing it in college or anything,” Luke said. “But, it was fun while it lasted.”
Luke hopes to follow in his parents’ footsteps and enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduates from high school.
But Luke is proud of the progress he’s made since he decided to give diving a try during his junior year as a member of the Warriors swimming team.
“The other divers on the team made it look pretty fun,” Luke said. “They said it was fun so I figured I’d try it out.”
Luke competed in swimming and diving last season before deciding to concentrate solely on diving as a senior.
“It’s a lot different,” Luke said. “The practices are a little more relaxed and laid back. To me, diving is just more fun than swimming.”
Luke advanced to the Region VII-5A meet last season, but failed to successfully execute the required 11 dives and was disqualified.
Luke finished second in the 1-meter dive at this year’s District 27-5A meet with a score of 278.05 before finishing second at the regional meet with a score of 246.60 and qualifying for state.
“That week of practice after district and before regional,” Luke said, “I definitely put in the work a lot harder.”
Sabrina Broughton, who coaches the VISD divers, has been impressed by Luke’s ability to quickly improve his technique.
“The first day he tried diving I just had him get on the board and show me what he could do,” Broughton said. “From there, he had a natural flip ability and was not scared of everything.”
As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state meet has been moved from the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin to the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
The regional meet was held at the Josh Davis Natatorium so Luke will be in familiar territory.
“It will probably help just because I’ve used those boards before,” Luke said. “It will kind of be more comfortable since I’ve been there. Hopefully, that’s how it goes.”
Diving competition is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Saturday and Luke’s goal is to better the 246.60 score he had at the regional meet.
“That’s probably the best feeling,” Luke said. “That’s probably as good as it gets. I get a cool patch on my letter jacket and I’ll be able to say I went to state for the rest of my life.”
NOTES: El Campo senior Gage Garner received a call up to the state meet in the 100-yard breastroke.
Garner finished second at the regional meet in the time of 59.54 seconds.
The swimming preliminaries will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and the finals are scheduled for 5 p.m.
