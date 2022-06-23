The Victoria West boy’s basketball team will get a jumpstart to its 2022-23 campaign this week.

The Warriors will compete in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase — a 289-team tournament — in Duncanville Friday through Sunday.

West was placed in a group with Dallas Woodrow Wilson, El Paso Andress and Sherman. The showcase features teams like defending 6A and 5A state champions Duncanville and Beaumont United.

Andress will be West’s first opponent at 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get to play together, to continue to grow, and to compete against really, really good competition,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “The best teams in the state right now are playing year-round. That’s one thing we’ve begun emphasizing.”

The Warriors are coming off a trip to the area round of playoffs last season, and a trip to the regional semifinals the year before.

It’s the first year in which a school’s coaching staff can be on the sideline under UIL rules. Previously, no coaches affiliated with the team could coach from the bench.

“We’ve had a great group of people who’ve been coaching our kids in the summer,” McDonald said. “But getting the coaching staff there and to be a part of this summer tournament is awesome. It provides us some opportunities to direct where we want to be this season.”

Andress and Wilson made it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs in regions I and II, respectively.

McDonald is eager to put his team to the test against different styles of play from teams they’re not familiar with.

“During the UIL season, we get to play a couple of tournaments,” he said. “Sometimes you see local teams, and sometimes you see a few different teams or styles mixed in. It’s not until the playoffs that you start seeing teams from farther away and playing different styles.”

The Warriors will feature nine seniors this season, and the TABC Showcase is the first opportunity for the veteran team to gel together ahead of the season.

“This just gives them a few more games and an experience to stay together and be around each other,” McDonald said. “That’s a story they’ll get to have as far as what their high school basketball career was. It’s definitely a great opportunity for them to not only compete, but it’s a really big part of us growing. During the season, we use tournaments as a chance for us to grow closer together. We’ll use this the same way when we travel to Dallas.”