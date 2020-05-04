Victoria West was unable to hold its softball awards this year after the teams season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did announce the winners of the team's season awards on Monday.
Sydney Harvey and Maleah Huerta were named co-team MVP's on the season.
Kat Zarate was named the offensive MVP of the and Kylee Rojas was named defensive MVP.
Alexis James and Josie Baldarez split newcomer of the year honors.
For JV, Zariah Brigham was named team MVP while Daizie Fuentes was named offensive MVP and Sarah Baldarez earned defensive MVP honors. Greenly Martinez was named the team's most improved player.
