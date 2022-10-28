CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West always had its work cut out for it on Friday.
Heading into their District 14-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Miller, the Warriors were hit hard with injuries, including junior starting quarterback Camden Repper and senior receiver/defensive back Carter Nelson, who led the team in interceptions.
The injuries showed as the Warriors started slow in a 41-18 loss to the Buccaneers at Buccaneer Stadium.
“It’s over,” said senior receiver/defensive back D’andre Fillmore. “We’ve just got to put it in the past and get focused on next week.”
West (4-5, 4-2) struggled to stop Miller (8-1, 5-1) as the Buccaneers rolled up 525 yards of total offense, 327 of which came in the first half.
Miller’s first two drives of the game were 97 and 80 yards, respectively, with each resulting in touchdowns. The first being a 5-yard run by Broderick Taylor, who rushed for 106 yards, and a 33-yard pass from Jaedyn Brown to Eathan Vela.
The Buccaneers racked up nine plays of 20 yards or more against West’s defense.
“They were very fast and very physical,” said senior linebacker Jaxx Rangnow. “But we did our best and that’s all that matters.”
Senior Jeremiah Baldwin started the game in place of Repper and shared snaps with sophomore Dominick Martinez.
The two quarterbacked West to 100 yards of total offense in the first half before the Warriors generated 217 yards in the second half.
“I think Miller does a good job defensively,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “Our line started to figure some things out. The running game started slow, but then it picked it up and had some success.”
Junior running back Kamauri Montgomery rushed for 124 yards and both of West’s touchdowns on Friday. His fourth 100-yard rushing performance brought his season total to 1,076 yards, making him the first West running back to surpass 1,000 yards since Chase Patek in 2020.
After being held to zero yards on six carries in the first half, the 6-foot-tall, 185-pound junior rushed 78 yards to the end zone on the first play of the second half. He later added a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull the Warriors within 38-18 with 7:43 left in the game.
“That definitely threw us a lifeline,” Boyce said. “To go in the way the half ended and give (Miller) a late touchdown, then all his mental toughness to get after it. That just shows a lot of pride.”
Friday’s loss coupled with Victoria East’s loss to Veterans Memorial means the Warriors will travel to their bi-district opponent in two weeks.
It also means East and West will play for third place next week in the annual Battle of the Boot.
“If you can’t get up for East week, you’re in the wrong place,” Boyce said.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.