Victoria West had the bats heated up on Tuesday.
The Warriors took just two innings to score 19 runs as the Warriors routed Corpus Christi King 19-4 in the teams second District 29-5A softball game of the season.
"This is the best team I have ever been on offensively," said senior third baseman Christina Wenske. "Once we get started, hitting is contagious. It just keeps going and going. It's really fun to be a part of."
Wenske and Alexis James led the way for the West offense. Both went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Wenske singled in the first inning and James had a home run as West brought eight players to the plate in a five-run inning.
"It was really just us building off our own play and going off of momentum," James said. "We were feeling really good offensively and we were able to get a lot of hits."
King only brought seven batters to the plate over the games first two innings, recording one hit. When West came up to bat again in the bottom of the second, it kept the momentum going.
Every starter reached base for the Warriors as they batted around and it took 13 batters for King to record the first out of the inning.
Wenske hit a triple in the inning, driving in two, while Grace Wieler also drove in two on a double.
"We just did a really good job of being patient and waiting for our pitches," Wenske said. "We took our time and picked our pitch and it just allowed us to go with it. That's when we can be at our best."
All-in-all, West brought 18 players to the plate in the second inning, recording six hits and scoring 14 runs.
"When this team is on fire they really are on fire," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "It's hard to stop them and I know it has to be frustrating for an opposing pitcher on the mound, because we really don't have a hole in our lineup. You can never take a break against any of these players."
Marisa Rosales, had only allowed one hit over the first two innings, but got into trouble in the third. After allowing the bases to be loaded with two outs, King's Larryn Harper hit a grand slam.
But after a mound visit, Rosales came back and struck out the final batter of the night to give West the win.
"She did well, I was pleased with her performance and what she had out on the mound for most of the night," Thompson said. "I'm fortunate to have three really good pitchers and they all do a good job. We were up so much that I wanted to let her face that adversity and I basically went out there and told her 'show me that you can get out of this.' She turned around and in three pitches ended the inning. That shows a lot about her character and the character of everyone on the team."
With the win, West sits at 2-0 in district play. They will face a tough test with two games in two days over the course of Friday and Saturday against Victoria East and Gregory-Portland.
"We just need to stay focused," Wenske said. "We have to keep focused and push on. There can't be any being lackadaisical on the field. We know what we need to do."
District 29-5A
Victoria West 19, Corpus Christi King 4
W: Marisa Rosales. L: Gabby Garcia. Highlights: (K) Larryn Harper 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI; (W) Alexis James 2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1 HR, 2 R; Christina Wenske 2-for-2, 1 3B, 3 RBIs; Grace Weiler, 1-for-2, 2 TBIs, 2B; Zaria Brigham, 2-for-3, 3 RBI's, 2 R, 2 SB; Marisa Rosales 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Record: West 7-2-1, 2-0.
