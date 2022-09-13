Victoria West couldn’t afford many mistakes on Tuesday.
Against No. 10-ranked Flour Bluff and its offense, headlined by sophomore Maggie Croft, any errors would be magnified.
The Warriors committed 22 hitting errors against the Lady Hornets as they fell in straight sets (21-25, 20-25, 21-25) at home to wrap up non-zone play in District 29-5A. It’s West’s first home loss of the season.
“It’s really an upsetting loss since it’s our first at home,” said senior Avery Carlow. “I think in future games we’ll come out more prepared and play even better to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Croft had six kills in the third set alone to help Flour Bluff (22-5) close the third set on a 17-9 run. She entered Tuesday with 171 kills for the Lady Hornets.
“I think she’s probably one of the best hitters we’ve seen this season,” said junior outside hitter Grace Weiler. “I don’t think we were ready for it. But I think especially after tonight, we’re going to work on it harder because now we know what to expect.”
West (18-8) knows it could get a second chance to face Flour Bluff should both teams earn the No. 1 spot in their respective zones. The top two teams will face off at the end of the season to determine the top two playoff seeds in District 29-5A.
Since the game had no influence on postseason implications, head coach Alysia Hill wants to use Tuesday’s loss, which snapped a three-game win streak, as a learning opportunity.
“We as coaches wanted to compete and I think both teams did,” Hill said. “Unfortunately our score wasn’t on top. We saw some promising things from the team. So we’re looking to capitalize and get stronger in our strengths, and, in our weaker areas, we’re going to build from there.”
Tuesday’s game featured 19 ties and 10 lead changes in the three sets. West led 12-8 in the third set, but failed to avoid the sweep.
Senior Caroline Cohen led the way with 11 kills for West. The Warriors also had five players tally five or more kills.
“To beat a team like this, we have to come out at 100% or give even more,” said Carlow, who had seven kills. “We’ve been connecting and everything. It just wasn’t happening that well (tonight). Now we have to learn, do better and practice even more.”
Freshman Emily Parker continued her progression as another weapon at the net, picking up four kills.
Despite the loss, Hill was pleased to see her underclassmen stepping up when needed.
“She came in and did what she needed to do to the best of her ability, and I can’t ask any more from that,” Hill said of Parker. “We were still young. We had a couple of sophomores running the back court and they did fabulous. We had 71 digs in three sets. They did fabulous.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.