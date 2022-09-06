Victoria West thought a sweep of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial was in the bag Tuesday night.
After winning the first two sets with relative ease, the Warriors found themselves in a 6-0 hole to open the third.
Behind Caroline Cohen’s 11 kills and Kayden Clemons’ six aces, West was able to rally and complete the sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-15) of the Eagles.
“Vets was coming out with fire and we just had to counteract that,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “We had some lows, but the girls bounced back.”
West (16-7) used a 15-2 run in the third set to take a 19-11 lead thanks to three kills by Avery Carlow. The Warriors closed on a 21-5 run to complete the sweep.
With players playing different positions in the third set, such as freshman Avery Griffin, West just had to find its rhythm again.
“In order to catch back up, I think we just needed to find that confidence again,” said senior setter Kayden Clemons. “Once we found it, we just started clicking and ended up winning.”
Cohen, a senior outside hitter, set the tone early for West with seven kills through the first two sets.
West finished with five players registering four or more kills against the Eagles (16-9).
Cohen attributed the offensive success to the connection with setters Clemons and fellow senior Bailey Dry.
“The thing I think helps the team and myself build confidence is the trust we have with each other,” Cohen said. “That comes from preparation. Going out onto the court, even if I haven’t had a big swing or things aren’t exactly going my way, I know I’m prepared through practice and everything.”
Clemons and Dry tallied 18 and 15 assists, respectively, while quarterbacking the Warriors offense.
West wants that kind of production out of the two setters as often as possible.
“When we have above-average stats, especially with two setters on the court, the confidence really goes up,” Clemons said. “I know I can trust my passers, I can trust my hitters. I know this team is going up.”
Though it was technically a District 29-5A match, only zone matches in the 10-team district count toward playoff qualification. West is in the north zone and Veterans Memorial is in the south.
The top teams from the north and south zones will play for the top playoff seed and the second-place teams in each zone will do the same to determine the third and fourth seeds.
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 0
VM 21 18 15
West 25 25 25
Highlights: (W) Kayden Clemons 18 assists, 6 aces; Caroline Cohen 11 kills; Avery Carlow 6 kills, 2 digs; Grace Weiler 5 kills, 1 block; Bailey Dry 15 assists, 1 ace; Hannah Loest 14 digs, 5 kills; Avery Carlow 6 kills; Jazmine Valenzuela 12 digs; Daidree Zarate 11 digs, 2 kills; Bella Buzzell 4 kills. Records: Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 16-9; West 16-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.