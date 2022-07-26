Amber Powell wasn’t sure when she would get the opportunity to coach again.

Powell spent four years as an assistant softball coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God, an NAIA school in Waxahachie, after her playing career wrapped up in 2017.

The 27-year-old will get the opportunity after being named Victoria West’s softball coach on Tuesday. It is her first head coaching coaching position.

Her husband, Garry, was named West’s new quarterbacks coach at the beginning of the summer.

Powell takes over for Jody Thompson, who accepted an assistant principal position at Yoakum ISD in mid-July.

“I was definitely taken aback when I got the phone call and stunned in the moment,” Powell said. “It just felt like a dream that I’ve always wanted, but didn’t necessarily know when it was going to come about because we do have an almost 2-year-old son. I didn’t know when my life would be able to include coaching again, especially as a head coach. It was definitely a door God opened up and said, ‘Hey, here’s what you’ve been asking for.’”

The former all-conference honoree in the Sooner Athletic Conference inherits a program in the midst of its best two-year stretch following back-to-back appearances in the regional semifinals.

In her interview with VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt, Powell came well-prepared with her game plans, drills and practice schedules.

“She blew our doors off and got us excited about where she was coming from and what she’s done in the past,” Gantt said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for somebody who’s just excited about what they do, organized and has a plan. She knows she’s going into a program that’s had a lot of success and she wants to further that success.”

Powell is ready to put the work in and knows the first job in maintaining the Warriors’ success is to build relationships with her players.

At SAGU, she went through two coaching changes as a player and feels her experience will help in establishing a rapport with the returning players.

“I was able to see how the girls adjust and what I need to do as a coach in order to make those players feel secure, like they’re being supported through the transition,” Powell said. “I definitely think my past coaching experiences have helped and allowed me to see what has happened on other teams and through other jobs.”

Powell’s vision for the Warriors is to maintain their winning ways on and off the field.

Ultimately, she believes that will result in reaching and potentially winning a state championship.

“I very much look forward to being able to walk alongside these players and inspire them to achieve greatness,” Powell said. “Not just on the field, but off the field, too, because that’s what’s going to help them in their everyday lives as adults and going into college.”