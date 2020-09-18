Leah Gonzales wasn’t about to let her crosstown rivals come into the Victoria West gym and steal a win.
Gonzales powered the Victoria West Warriors past Victoria East Friday night in volleyball action with 24 assists, 8 digs and three kills.
With the 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 win, the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season. The Titans fell to 0-2.
Victoria West received key contributions for many athletes. Madelyn Rendon added one ace, seven assists and a dig, Aliana Rojas had nine digs and Sawyer Broughton had one dig and eight kills.
For Victoria East, Devanie Armstrong had 16 digs and a kill, McKenzie Martinez had 12 digs and two kills; Trinity Morris finished with six digs, six assists and an ace and Hayden Ramirez contributed 11 digs, one kill and two aces.
Both the junior varsity and freshman teams from Victoria West won as well.
