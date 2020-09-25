The Varsity Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff football game scheduled for Oct. 2nd, has been moved
to Dec. 4th.
Several players on the West Warrior team have tested positive for COVID-19 and many have been
quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-positive person. The number of team members in
quarantine has surpassed the 20% absentee rate the district implemented for determining whether to
consider canceling events.
In regards to the football game, this percentage does not allow the coaching staff to effectively and safely field a team for game time, according to a news release for the school district.
West's season opening game planned for Friday against Boerne Champion was canceled Wednesday because of the illnesses.
At this time, the freshman and junior varsity games scheduled for the week of Sept. 28th will be
played.
"Our student athletes and coaching staff have worked hard preparing for this season. While the
postponement is extremely disappointing for everyone, the virus is still active in our community and we
must take appropriate steps to ensure their health and safety. We are excited to have to opportunity to
play this district game at a later date," according to the news release.
