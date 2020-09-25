Victoria West Football
Victoria West players celebrate after a touchdown.

 Advocate File Photo

The Varsity Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff football game scheduled for Oct. 2nd, has been moved

to Dec. 4th.

Several players on the West Warrior team have tested positive for COVID-19 and many have been

quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-positive person. The number of team members in

quarantine has surpassed the 20% absentee rate the district implemented for determining whether to

consider canceling events.

In regards to the football game, this percentage does not allow the coaching staff to effectively and safely field a team for game time, according to a news release for the school district.

West's season opening game planned for Friday against Boerne Champion was canceled Wednesday because of the illnesses.

At this time, the freshman and junior varsity games scheduled for the week of Sept. 28th will be

played.

"Our student athletes and coaching staff have worked hard preparing for this season. While the

postponement is extremely disappointing for everyone, the virus is still active in our community and we

must take appropriate steps to ensure their health and safety. We are excited to have to opportunity to

play this district game at a later date," according to the news release.

