Getting a win in Week 3 is almost the only priority for Victoria West.

After a 35-3 loss to Leander Glenn last week, the Warriors (0-2) are riding a three-game losing streak that dates back to last year’s loss to McAllen Memorial.

Snapping that skid in the final non-district game against Alice (1-1) at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday would go a long way to help West build momentum.

The Warriors have not gone 0-3 to start the year since 2011.

“It’s very important,” said senior receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Baldwin. “We need to get momentum and stop the losing streak. Just getting better for district is our main goal.”

West managed 229 yards of total offense in the loss to Glenn last week and allowed 446 to the Grizzlies, all of which came on the ground.

Junior quarterback Camden Repper was 18 of 23 passing for 172 yards with three interceptions in the loss. Junior running back Kamauri Montgomery was limited to 28 yards a week after posting 192 against San Antonio Davenport.

Head coach Courtney Boyce wants the Warriors to take what they can build on from that game and move on.

“The guys did some good things last week,” Boyce said. “They made some really good plays defensively and offensively that are gonna make us better as a unit.”

Alice will be the first test for West against a team with a true passer in senior quarterback Cutter Stewart.

“Their quarterback’s got a really good arm,” Boyce said. “You have receivers that do a great job of running routes. They catch really well. They do a great job up front. Alice is a very solid team. We’re going to have to play our best game.”

Prior to transferring to Alice this year, Stewart threw for 8,122 yards and 78 touchdowns at Orange Grove, and added 1,445 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

“We just have to look at him as one player,” said senior linebacker/running back Jaxx Rangnow. “You can’t prioritize one person. The whole team can make a play.”

West scored two touchdowns on nine plays inside Davenport’s red zone in Week 1.

Converting their scoring chances is one of the Warriors keys to success against the Coyotes.

“Capitalizing in the red zone is one of our main goals coming up this week,” Baldwin said. “I think it’s something we definitely need to build on.”

Depth will be another focal point for West against the Coyotes.

With Rangnow, Baldwin and senior D’andre Fillmore, and others, playing on both sides of the ball, the Warriors will need to lean on their reserves periodically.

“We have some great backups whenever we need them,” Rangnow said. “We can get a play or two off and we’re right back at it. That’s just how it is and we’re going to keep pushing forward.”

NOTE: Attendees of West's football camp over the summer will be admitted for free if they wear their camp T-shirt. Campers will gather at 6:50 p.m. behind the on-field bleachers, meet the West players at 7 p.m. and run onto the field at 7:05 p.m.