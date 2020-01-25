ALICE – Victoria West’s Wyatt Klekar claimed medalist honors and led the Warriors to the team championship of the Alice Invitational on Saturday at the Alice Municipal Golf Course.
Klekar, a junior, shot 75 on Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 147.
West shot a 318 on Saturday and finished with a 625. Victoria East finished second with a 344-328–672.
East’s Clayton Maraggia (78-76–154), West’s Jude Stehling (77-79–156), and West’s Jordan Hanes (79-78–157) captured third-, fourth-, and fifth-medalist honors, respectively.
West’s Jared Lofland finished with a 79-79–158.
East’s Cody McIntosh shot an 86-80–166, Delano Castillo had an 87-84–171, and Colton Mundy finished with a 92-88–180.
