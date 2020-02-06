CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock won the boys 126-pound championship at the District 15-5A wrestling meet Thursday at the Ray gym.
Adcock won by fall over Ryan Lamb of Corpus Christi Miller in the championship match.
Beeville’s Isaiah Moorer won the boys 132-pound division.
Beeville’s Alisha Flores and Deundria Anderson captured girls titles in the 110- and 148-pound divisions, respectively.
Victoria East’s Larissa Valazquez (95), Sierra Hinojosa (165), and Hayley Montez (185), and Beeville’s Chasey Oglesby finished second in their respective girls division.
Victoria East’s Geovannie Trevino (145), and Miguel Rodriguez (195) and Beeville’s Matthew Cardona (138) placed second in their respective boys division.
Corpus Christi King won the girls team title with 117 points. Beeville was fourth with 78, and East was fifth with 45.
Corpus Christi Ray won the boys team title with 166 points. East was fourth with 107 points, Beeville was sixth with 80 points, and West was ninth with 66 points.
The top four finishers advance to the regional meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Delco Center in Austin.
