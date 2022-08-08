Katarina Zarate dreamt of playing Division I softball — and it looked like that dream would take a little longer to be realized.

The former Victoria West shortstop signed to play at McLennan Community College on Nov. 17 and planned to get re-recruited from the junior college level.

Two weeks ago, while competing in her final travel ball tournament in Indianapolis, she was contacted by Texas State expressing interest in her.

This week, she received an offer from the Bobcats and announced her commitment on Saturday via Twitter.

“I’m super excited,” Zarate said in a phone interview on Sunday. “It’s a dream come true to play at the Division I level and in such a good conference like Texas State is in.”

Zarate will join West outfielder and best friend Sydney Harvey in San Marcos.

The two were key pieces in consecutive regional semifinal trips for the Warriors in 2021 and 2022. They have been playing together since sixth grade.

“It’s a beautiful campus with beautiful facilities. That made it an easy decision,” Zarate said. “But knowing my best friend is going to be on the team with me, it’s a dream come true and more.”

Zarate provided a charge for the Warriors over the last two seasons, hitting .519 the last two years with 94 RBIs and 22 home runs.

She was the 2021 Advocate All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-area selection this year. She also received Offensive Player of the Year honors in District 29-5A this season.

“These last two years have not been easy,” Zarate said. “But hard work pays off. I feel like I stayed the course through it all and never quit working. My team had my back the whole time and they made it easy to perform."

Zarate's offensive prowess, as well as her leadership, will allow her to make an impact at Texas State, according to former West head coach Jody Thompson.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” Thompson said. “You never had to worry about her or question her work ethic. Between Kat and Sydney, they were staying late after practice, going through extra batting practice on their own, extra fielding practice on their own. I can tell you, nobody probably worked harder.”

Texas State went 38-19 overall in 2022, and finished as the runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference to Louisiana-Lafayette.