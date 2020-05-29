Kylee Rojas was one of many seniors who had to deal with a shortened season because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
But the Victoria West defensive player of the year still made the most of her opportunities.
Rojas, who plays first base, batted .442 with 20 RBIs and posted a .999 fielding percentage in her final season with the Warriors.
"It was tough and all of the seniors really struggled with it," Rojas said. "But it was amazing to play with all of the girls. They helped me get through everything. It wasn't always easy, but these girls made everything so much better."
Rojas joined the varsity team as a junior and captured the Heart of the Warrior Award after helping West reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
As a senior, she held the second-highest average in the lineup and led the Warriors' defense by committing only one error.
Her hard work and dedication to the game was rewarded when she signed a letter of intent to continue playing softball at the University of Houston-Victoria on Friday.
Rojas made her commitment official in front of family, coaches and friends in front of her home.
"I knew from the day I started thinking about playing college softball, I wanted to stay in Victoria," Rojas said. "I loved their program and I think it's a good place for me to be."
Rojas credits her select coach Abe Zarate and Charles Wenske for the development of her game over the years.
Zarate coached Rojas for two years on her select team Diamond Elite.
"My coach Abe Zarate and Charles Wenske made this possible and made me into the player I am today," she said. "My family has also been so supportive of me and never missed a game. I've always had a really great support system."
The current pandemic had forced gyms to close until recently, but that hasn't stopped Rojas from preparing for her first college season.
She spends most of her off time working out with her dad Jeremy and continues to stay on top of her swing with different batting lessons.
Zarate has no doubt she will be ready when she joins the Jaguars in 2021.
"She's overcome a lot of adversity in high school, but she never gave up and she never quit," Zarate said. "They're getting a great hitter and as good of a player she is, she's an even better teammate. I've coached a lot of kids and I can honestly say based on being a good person, athlete and hard worker, she's at the top of the list."
Rojas, who plans to major in psychology with a minor in business, is confident she can carry her high school success into UHV.
Rojas is excited to join a program that has won two of the last three Red River Athletic Conference Championships and reached the NAIA National Championships opening round in 2019.
"I want to bring my heart into the program," Rojas said. "I've always played motivated, and I've never given up. I've been told no my whole life, but I've always gotten through it. Now, I have this wonderful opportunity to play for UHV."
