CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West's Shelby Travis brought home two gold medals from the Region VIII-5A meet Saturday at the CCISD Natatorium.

Travis, a junior, won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and qualified for the state meet in both events.

Travis had a time of 1:59.68 in the 200 freestyle, and 5:29.17 in the 500 freestyle.

Victoria East's Sarah Hagan also qualified for the state meet by finishing third in the one-meter diving competition.

Hagan, a sophomore, scored 332.50 points.

The West boys finished in a tie for 10th in the team standings with 69 points, and East placed 14th with 51 points.

The West girls finished 11th with 43 points, and East placed 16th with 27 points.

The Class 5A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.