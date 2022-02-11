AUSTIN — Wrestlers from Victoria East and West took to the mat at the Burger Center to open the Region IV-5A wrestling meet on Friday.
In the girls’ 95-pound weight class, West’s Joann Martinez won both of her matches and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. Martinez beat Flor Flores from Rio Grande City in the opening round and New Braunfels Canyon’s Cheyanne Heard in the second. She will face Ezabella Solano, of Austin Navarro in the semifinals.
Larissa Velasquez beat Mission Veterans Memorial’s Jackie Mora in the first round before falling to Solano in the second round.
In girls 102, West’s Ariana Jacques advanced to the second round via forfeit. She beat PSJA Memorial’s Valerie Arellano in the second round. She meets with Cedar Park’s Dynasty Campos in the semifinals.
In the boys’ 152 class Victoria East’s Geovannie Trevino won his opening match by pinfall over Cedar Park’s Ayden Lewis. He fell to Gregorio Vela in the second round and will face Leander Glenn’s Sebastian Loredo in the quarterfinals.
Wyatt Mican (182) and Jeremiah Mendoza (132) each lost their first matches before winning their second to advance.
The only Victoria wrestler eliminated was West’s Landon Sheffel in 170.
