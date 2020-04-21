With so many quarantined at home, people in the Crossroads have turned to home fitness in order to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee Keeling, an avid cyclist in Victoria, has made adjustments to his workout schedule.
Before the stay-at-home order was issued, Keeling would bike with a big group nearly everyday.
“It’s been less of a routine for me, which isn’t good but it is less routine,” he said. “I’ve been trying to ride to work on occasion and then in the afternoons, some buddies and I try to go to Riverside Park and ride around there. I usually try to get 15 miles or so in.”
Keeling has cycled for over a decade, but since the pandemic hit, he has to find ways to stay inspired.
“For me the motivation has always been going with the people I ride with,” he said. “So I have kind of had a crisis of motivation about getting up and going by myself in the morning. I’ve had a wreck, and a lot of close calls on morning rides, and it’s just been harder for me to go out and do it by myself like I need to. But I’m still plugging at it.”
For Florence Bohn, not much has changed with her workout schedule.
Bohn, who also lives in Victoria, has been riding her bike for exercise her whole life. She’s been riding at Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail for the past five years. She’s been able to keep the same regimen throughout the time she’s been social distancing.
“This has just been my norm, so the quarantine hasn’t affected how I work out,” Bohn said. “Biking has always been something I’ve enjoyed. It relieves stress and, it’s a mind body, soul experience and helps me feel good about myself.”
Bohn said it had been hard to keep a positive mindset through everything, but she has done her best to look on the bright side.
“It’s a challenge, but I like to challenge myself,” she said. “I just make it a point everyday to include one or two hours of exercise, and make sure to get outside.”
Bohn said that the people she sees on the trail are upbeat, and that some even sing along when she plays “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond on her cell phone.
A side effect of so many people exercising at home has been local fitness stores struggling to keep up with the demand of home workout equipment.
Walmart is temporarily out of stock of free weights, pull up bars, kettle bells and medical balls.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is temporarily out of stock of medicine balls and has a low stock of free weights.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos, a senior on the Victoria East Soccer team, had been using running to stay in shape during the quarantine.
“I go running all the time, and our coaches have been sending us workouts to do,” Spree-Kolos said.” I’ve just been trying to keep busy, and it’s great to have this trail because I would be so bored at home, I don’t know how I’d do this if I didn’t have a place to run.”
Spree-Kolos, who signed with NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University, had hoped to be ready if the UIL allowed for spring sports to continue. But with the announcement of all spring sports being canceled, she is focused on preparing for her collegiate career.
“Whenever I get back out on the field, I don’t want to be out of shape,” she said. “I still want to be at my best and ready to go.”
Others, such as Allie Wayne and Brady Atkinson, are using exercise as an escape from the indoors.
The family makes sure to go outside multiple times a day.
“This has given us more time to spend together and exercise together, and I like that,” Allie Atkinson said. “We’ve been making sure to get out twice a day in the morning and evening.”
While happy about hearing that businesses may reopen in the near future, Allie also realized that when things open back up, it will mean less time with her family.
“It’s sad that our routine of taking family walks together will end soon,” she said. “We probably won’t get this opportunity again. They will be busy, we will be busy and everyone gets busier.”
Keeling continues her group-running routine but admitted it’s not the same as before the pandemic.
“Our group would always race this path that goes around the loop and then goes through town, then we’d end at Starbucks for a drink,” Keeling said. “We’ve still been doing that somewhat in smaller groups, but I can’t wait to be able to get everyone back out there to do it again.”
Editor’s note: Walmart, Academy and Hibbett Sports could not be reached for comment.
