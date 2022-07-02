Ben Keating never dreamt he would be where he was June 12.

Keating, owner of 28 car dealerships across the state including Victoria and Port Lavaca, stood atop the podium at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans as a winner — and this time it stood for good.

The 50-year-old and his TF Motorsports teammates, Marco Sørensen and Henrique Chaves, drove their red and blue No. 33 Aston Martin Vantage to victory lane in the Le Mans GTE-Am classification, outlasting the No. 79 Weathertech Porsche 911 for the win.

It was his eighth start in the crown jewel of endurance racing and first time racing the same car in consecutive years.

“I’ve been on the podium four of the last five years,” Keating said. “Then to win it this year in the Aston Martin was extremely special.”

The British-based team had to do the near impossible in order to finish at the top.

In qualifying, the car ran well, Keating said. However, the team was assessed a penalty for “exceeding track limits,” meaning all four tires left the roadway.

The penalty meant the team would start 19th in the field of 23 GTE-Am cars. Prior to this year, no car had won the race from that far back on the starting grid.

With roughly 25 pit stops, driver changes and potential mistakes during the grueling test, it’s easy to struggle to make up ground.

“The way they do the racing in the World Endurance Championship or Le Mans, there’s no chance to make up lost time,” Keating said. “When you start, everybody kind of strings out as you go along. It takes time to get around other cars. So we kind of felt like we were giving everybody a 30-45-second head start.”

In order to get to the front, the team had to run a flawless race on the track and in pit lane.

The second-place Porsche trailed the Aston Martin by 50 seconds with roughly 80 laps to go. Thanks to the perfect execution of the team’s game plan, the Aston stayed in front and the Porsche eventually was forced to pit due to an issue with the car’s suspension.

“It’s really, really hard to have that much focus when you’re pushing to be on the ragged edge for 24 hours and not make a mistake,” Keating said. “So it made it really, really special. The most special (win) I’ve ever had.”

Keating, now in his third season in the WEC, had come close to winning at the historic Circuit de la Sarthe in 2019, when he, Jeroen Bleekemolen and Felipe Fraga drove the Keating Motorsports Ford GT to what appeared to be a class win.

The GT was bought by Keating, a third-generation Ford dealer, after the manufacturer announced it was ending its factory racing program.

“I had a lot of … notoriety as the guy who went out on a limb with the Ford GT and won the race. Kind of a Cinderella story winning the race in the Ford GT,” he said from his Victoria home.

A post-race tech inspection revealed the bladder in the car’s fuel cell expanded by nearly 400 milliliters, disqualifying Keating’s team.

“I didn’t take my toys and go play by myself,” the Texas A&M grad said. “After that season, I started doing the (WEC schedule). So I’ve done that the last three years and I’ve kind of continued to chase after a win. I hesitate to call it redemption, but that’s kind of how it felt.”

Encore, Encore

Keating has stood on the podium at Le Mans, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring — three of the most prestigious races in motorsport.

His performance this season in the WEC’s GTE-Am class includes a second-place finish at each the 1,000 Miles of Sebring and the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in addition to his win at Le Mans.

Keating and his Danish teammate, Marco Sørensen, sit atop the WEC driver standings with 98 points apiece. TF Motorsport leads the team standings with the same amount.

He finished second a year ago.

Should Keating win the driver’s championship, he would be honored with all the other FIA top drivers at an end-of-year banquet, meaning the Victoria resident could share a stage with the likes of Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton.

Winning the WEC is one of two ways Keating feels he can top his momentous win in France.

“First of all, you do it again,” Keating stated.

Next year will be the final year of the GTE class and he’s unsure what will come after that.

“I don’t have any desire to go GT3 racing. So I don’t know what I’ll do after next year,” he added. “But clearly, the goal and way to top it is to go out and do a repeat. I want to win again.”