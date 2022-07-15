Victoria’s Northeast All-Star Baseball team is competing in the Texas East State Tournament in Tyler this weekend.
The double-elimination tournament will feature three other teams, including Columbus, Pearland, and Bridge City.
Victoria’s team of 13- and 14-year-olds will face off against Columbus at 8 p.m. on Saturday for their first game.
They qualified for this tournament after winning the district tournament in Ganado, and the sectional tournament in Rockport.
If they are able to win this tournament, Victoria Northeast All-Stars would move onto regionals in New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.