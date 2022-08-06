Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully poses in the pressbox of Dodger Stadium before the start of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers on Aug. 1, 2007, in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022. He was 94.