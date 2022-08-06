More than 33 years have passed and I still get chills.
All I have to do is go to YouTube and click on Vin Scully’s call of Kirk Gibson’s dramatic walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
It doesn’t matter that I was in the parking lot of a Burger King in Schulenburg on the way back from a Texas A&M football game in College Station and was listening to Jack Buck’s call on the radio when Gibson hit the home run.
I still remember what led up to the moment when Gibson, who had two bad knees, came up to pinch hit for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Oakland A’s closer Dennis Eckersley.
I remember Gibson stepping out of the box and recalling a scout told him that Eckersley liked to throw a back-door slider on a 3-2 count.
I also remember Gibson’s swing and the ball disappearing into the bleachers in right field and the crowd going crazy while Gibson pumped his arms and circled the bases.
But what tingles my spine is Scully’s call.
From the moment Scully says, “and look who’s coming up,” to the 1 minute and 8 seconds of silence while Gibson runs around the bases before Scully says, “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”
That was Scully at his finest and it can’t help but bring back so many memories.
Gibson’s home run was only one of Scully’s calls that included Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run, Sandy Koufax’s perfect game, no-hitters by Fernando Valenzuela and Clayton Kershaw, and so many more.
Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94 after broadcasting Dodgers games for 67 years.
My first memory of listening to Scully came when I moved to Santa Monica a year before I went to graduate school at UCLA.
I wanted to establish residency to make it easier to pay for school so I got a job delivering musical equipment and spent a lot of time in the van listening to the Dodgers.
I was fortunate enough to have a cousin who lived in Los Angeles, whose father had season tickets to Dodgers games.
When we went to the game, I couldn’t help but notice all the fans who were listening to Scully on the radio.
I’m old enough to remember sneaking a transistor radio to school so I could listen to the World Series, or listening to a game on the radio in bed.
My favorite player growing up was Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees, but after listening to Scully, I became a devoted Dodgers fan.
Scully had a way of making you feel like he was speaking to you directly like a friend in the room.
There was no pretense or hint of self-importance. Scully painted a picture of the game like no other.
Scully would often split time between the radio and TV broadcast. If I was watching the game on TV, I would mute the sound and turn on the radio so I could continue to listen to Scully.
Scully’s stories are legendary and will never be duplicated.
Scully covered players from Jackie Robinson to Koufax to Kershaw. He was a link to generations of baseball fans.
I was covering the Victoria Generals playoff game against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium when the news of Scully’s death broke.
I suppose it was only appropriate that Scully would pass when the Dodgers were playing the Giants in San Francisco, since that’s where he did his final broadcast. Fittingly, the Dodgers won the game, but it was hard to celebrate.
To paraphrase Scully, it will always be time for Dodger baseball. It just won’t be the same without him.
