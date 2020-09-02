Tickets for volleyball games will now be sold according to measured capacity, the VISD Athletic Office announced Wednesday.
Junior varsity and varsity players will only be allowed two parents or guardians under priority tickets.
Everyone entering the gym must have a ticket and will undergo COVID-19 screening. Masks will be required for all spectators, unless there is a medical reason.
Visiting freshman will not be allowed to spectate due to limited number of seats.
Each fan will only be able to purchase tickets for the game their athlete is participating in. Fans are requested to arrive and attend only the game their child is playing in to allow social distancing guidelines and to maintain gym capacities.
Fans are asked to only show up for their players' game. At the end of each match, fans and teams will be cleared so the common areas of the gyms can be cleaned.
Fans will enter through the front doors and exit through the athletic hallway doors to help prevent co-mingling with the next games's fans.
For more information, call the VISD Athletic Office at 361-578-0289. For updates, follow the VISD athletics page on Facebook (VISDAthletics) and Twitter (AthleticsVISD).
