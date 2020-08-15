The Victoria school district has released plans for attendance at athletic events in the upcoming school year.
The regulations were put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and more specifics will be announced as the start of each sport’s season approaches.
Crowd sizes at VISD athletic events will be based on guidance from state officials and the UIL, including maintaining social distancing and safety protocols.
“Our priority is to maintain a safe environment for our student athletes, coaching staff, and fans,” the school district said in a release.
As a result of seating limitations, VISD will not be issuing passes such as district, employee or Gold Card.
“Game attendance will be prioritized for the families of our students directly involved in the activity,” the release stated.
VISD is currently working on plans to live stream home games for fall sports.
Exact capacity numbers and procedures for ticket purchases will be shared by VISD at a later date.
