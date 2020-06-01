Following are summer rules and regulations for swimming at the VISD Aquatics Center, which will open Monday. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
- Swimming at the Aquatic Center will be for lap swimming only.
- Upon arrival, you will come in through the front doors to the ticket booth. Everyone must sanitize their hands.
- Each person will be assigned a lane.
- No one will be allowed to wait in the lobby or concession area.
- There will be no food or drink sold at this time.
- There will be no one allowed to sit in the bleachers.
- If the person or anyone in their household is or has been ill within the previous 14 days’ use of the facility is strictly prohibited.
- Maintain your social distance at all times in and around the facility.
- We will NOT provide any equipment i.e. fins, paddles, pull buoys, snorkels, goggles, etc. Please bring your own gear.
- We ask that you wear your suit in and out of the building. No changing in the restrooms allowed.
- You will exit through the doors by the concession stand. One-way traffic only in and out of the building.
- There will be lifeguards on duty at all times for anyone that needs some extra help.
