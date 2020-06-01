TAAF Region 16 Championships
Swimmers prepare to compete during the TAAF Region 16 Championships at the VISD Aquatic Center.

 Shelby Miller | samiller@vicad.com

Following are summer rules and regulations for swimming at the VISD Aquatics Center, which will open Monday. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

  • Swimming at the Aquatic Center will be for lap swimming only.
  •  Upon arrival, you will come in through the front doors to the ticket booth. Everyone must sanitize their hands.
  •  Each person will be assigned a lane.
  •  No one will be allowed to wait in the lobby or concession area.
  •  There will be no food or drink sold at this time.
  •  There will be no one allowed to sit in the bleachers.
  •  If the person or anyone in their household is or has been ill within the previous 14 days’ use of the facility is strictly prohibited.
  •  Maintain your social distance at all times in and around the facility.
  •  We will NOT provide any equipment i.e. fins, paddles, pull buoys, snorkels, goggles, etc. Please bring your own gear.
  •  We ask that you wear your suit in and out of the building. No changing in the restrooms allowed.
  •  You will exit through the doors by the concession stand. One-way traffic only in and out of the building.
  •  There will be lifeguards on duty at all times for anyone that needs some extra help.
