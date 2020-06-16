Bobby Jack Wright made it clear when he came out of retirement to become the athletic director for the Victoria school district that his tenure would be a short one.
Wright will stick to his word and go back into retirement at the end of June.
“It’s been a fun year,” Wright said. “I gave them a commitment of one year and I’m ready to move on.”
Wright, 69, coached for 45 years on the high school and college level.
He retired from the University of Oklahoma where he was part of the 2000 national championship team in 2015 before becoming an assistant for a year at Edna in 2016.
Wright became VISD’s athletic director last July following the retirement of Leonard McAngus.
Wright appreciates the support he received from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, deputy superintendent Greg Bonewald and other VISD administrators.
“It was great,” Wright said. “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed every bit of it. Everybody was super to me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of bosses and leadership.”
Wright’s biggest accomplishment during his tenure was securing a $600,000 grant from Frost Bank to install new turf at Memorial Stadium.
“There’s still a lot of unfinished business there,” he said. “We got the turf in thanks to Frost Bank. There’s still some things there we’re working on as far as the locker rooms and restrooms and things of that nature. There are still some things that need to be done.”
Wright also had to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down spring sports.
“Nobody has ever gone through anything like that,” he said. “That was kind of a day-to-day process because everything changed on a daily basis.”
Wright was happy to see the UIL allow summer strength and conditioning to begin, but admits the future of athletics remains uncertain.
“Everybody was certainly excited to see that was able to get started back up,” he said. “It’s still kind of a day-to-day changing process. As we go along, if things go well they – they being the TEA and the UIL – will probably continue to relax some of the guidelines. But who knows. If there’s a spike, then they’ll keep the guidelines pretty strict and they could even go back and make them stricter again.”
The athletic director position was not posted on the VISD website Tuesday, and Shepherd was unavailable for comment.
Wright has no immediate plans other than to spend time with his family in Edna and get back on the golf course.
“I’m not going anywhere,“ he said. “I’m just re-retiring.”
