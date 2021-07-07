The UIL heard public proposals during its annual Legislative Council Meeting on June 15.
North Crowley boys basketball head coach Tommy Brackel proposed the addition of a shot clock to Class 5A and 6A basketball.
The UIL took no action on the proposal, but it’s an addition the coaches at Victoria East and West are in favor of.
“Obviously, for a lot of people it would be challenging cause they would have to change the scheme for how they do things,” said East girls head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “You wouldn’t be able to hold the ball forever. For somebody like me who wants to play faster and try to create turnovers anyway, that would be right up my alley.”
The proposal would have made Texas the tenth state to add a shot clock to high school basketball, following California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
Coaches see the benefits of a shot clock.
“I’ve watched it with my own son,” said West boys head coach Pat Erskine. “He was without one and then went to one, and he was a guard, so obviously it does make a difference in your mindset as far as offensively and even defensively as well. I think what we’ll see is we’ll see a much faster game. It’ll be an up and down game whether teams press or not obviously.”
A shot clock would be the latest adjustment to a game that is always changing. In the 1970s, girls basketball transitioned from 6-man ball to 5-man ball, and in the 1980s the 3-point line was added to all levels.
“As players we adjust,” said West girls head coach Sandra Jimenez. “It definitely wouldn’t be a disadvantage. But I think players adjust nowadays a lot faster than we think. I would definitely think that it would be an advantage.”
The biggest thing a shot clock would do is prevent teams from holding the ball for several minutes at a time. It’s gained notoriety the last few years and has led to proposals like Brackel’s.
Ultimately the addition of a shot clock would change how coaches and players prepare for and play their games.
“I think you’re still trying to work for the best shot,” said East boys head coach Michael Ellis. “But now, we will turn down good shots for great shots. You potentially have 24 seconds to try to work on the best shot possible. So the philosophy of turning down a good shot for a great shot, maybe that doesn’t exist anymore.”
Other issues like the cost of the shot clocks and the training of the scorekeepers and officials have also been brought up.
But the coaches agree that a shot clock would help increase the speed of the game and create more excitement for the fans.
“It creates a much faster tempo and I think for fans, over the last probably 5-10 years I think fans have really come to say they’d rather see a fast tempo game,” Erskine said. “The times are changing and I think that’s probably one that’d certainly be beneficial, not just to coaches but to kids as well, especially those kids that want to go to the next level.”
