Swim Meet
Victoria West’s Luke Tanner competes in the boys one-meter diving competition during the VISD triangular meet against El Campo and Victoria East at the Victoria ISD Aquatics Center last October.

 Advocate File Photo

Victoria West's Tanner Luke won the boys diving portion of the Victoria ISD Invitational meet on Friday.

Luke came in first with 196.44 points.

Tuloso Midway's Alessandra Ruiz won the girls event with 306.35 points.

The invitational will continue at 10:15 a.m. Saturday with the swimming portion of the meet. 

