Following are the results to the VISD Invitational cross country meet.
Girls
1. Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 19:05
2. Anika Cluff, Gregory-Portland, 19:23
3. Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 20:15
4. Kailee Marques, West, 20:56
5. Isabella Roth, East, 20:59
6. Aimee White, Gregory-Portland, 21:37
7. Samantha Gregory, Gregory-Portland, 21:55
8. Itzell Morales, Bay City, 21:58
9. Victoria Murillo, Bay City, 22:15
10. Cami Patek, West, 22:19
11. Karen Patel, Bay City, 22:24
12. Rubi Ortiz, Bay City, 22:37
13. Rebecca Tietze, Gregory-Portland, 22:46
14. Savannah Fernandez, Bay City, 23:02
15. Alizia Gonzales, Bay City, 23:16
16. Victoria Varela, Calhoun, 23:26
17. Hannah Tyler, East, 23:38
18. Evelyn Garcia, East, 23:48
19. Vanessa Dubre, West, 24:06
20. Rea Chrisco, Calhoun, 24:12
21. Cristina Jaramillo, Calhoun, 24:20
22. Chelsea Saenz, Calhoun, 24:32
23. Alysha Padilla, Calhoun, 24:49
24. Andrea Posenbaum, Gregory-Portland, 24:59
25. Shelby Horton, Gregory-Portland, 25:05
26. Doreen Luo, Calhoun, 25:17
28. Nathali Verduzco, Bay City, 26:26
Girls Team
1. Gregory-Portland
2. Bay City
3. Calhoun
Boys
1. Cody Fountain, Gregory-Portland, 16:10
2. Landin Dominick, Gregory-Portland, 16:46
3. Caleb Murillo, Gregory-Portland, 17:07
4. Michael Quintarilla, Gregory-Portland, 17:13
5. Blake Giannamore, Gregory-Portland, 17:19
6. Adrian Meda, Ingleside, 17:20
7. Christian Espinozo, Gregory-Portland, 17:22
8. Asher Thomas, Ingleside, 17:29
9. Ruben Adame, Ingleside, 17:34
10. Josh Huang, Calhoun, 17:38
11. Antonio Sanchez, Bay City, 17:41
12. Lucas Falcon, East, 18:04
13. James Cahiu, Gregory-Portland, 18:28
14. Felix Rodriguez, Bay City, 18:29
15. Dylyn Gonzales, Calhoun, 18:32
18. Andres Asencio, Bay City, 18:40
19. Ethan Fontanez, East, 18:46
20. Victor Morales, Bay City, 18:48
22. Ismael Herrera, Calhoun, 19:03
23. Donovan Garcia, East, 19:06
24. Seth Sandberg, Calhoun, 19:07
25. Juan Martinez, Bay City, 19:07
26. Joaquin Ynfante, East, 19:13
27. Ashton Richter, West, 19:15
28. Joey Davalos, Bay City, 19:16
29. Ashton Valentine, East, 19:19
30. Jesse Vasquez, East, 19:20
32. Erik Orta, West, 19:22
33. Grant Biles, East, 19:23
34. Justis Trenck, West, 19:24
36. Tyler Broerman, Ingleside, 19:33
37. Noah Ramirez, Ingleside, 19:59
40. Logan Cooper, West, 20:41
41. Alex Tafolla, Calhoun, 23:18
42. William Robinson, West, 24:56
43. Juan Andrade, Calhoun, 25:16
Boys team
1. GP
2. Bay City
3. Ingleside
4. East
5. Calhoun
6. Mathis
7. West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.