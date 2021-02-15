Victoria ISD announced Monday the postponement or cancelation of all games scheduled for Tuesday.
The Victoria West girls basketball team, which was scheduled to play Sharyland Pioneer on Tuesday in the area round of the playoffs, will now play the Lady Diamondbacks 6 p.m. Wednesday at Corpus Christi Miller.
The Victoria East girls basketball team was scheduled to play Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Tuesday in the area round of the playoffs, that game will be made up 5:30 Wednesday at Corpus Christi King.
The West boys basketball team was scheduled to play at Corpus Christi Ray in the teams district 29-5A finale Tuesday. West will now play 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ray. A win would give the Warriors a share of the district championship with Flour Bluff.
Also postponed are West’s soccer games against Gregory-Portland and East’s soccer games against Corpus Christi Ray.
West’s softball game vs. Goliad and East’s softball game vs. Calallen have both been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.