Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Victoria ISD has postponed its annual athletic physicals that were previously scheduled for April 23 at Victoria West and April 29 at Victoria East.
The athletic physicals will now take from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at West. It will cost $15 per student.
For families that would rather set up physicals with their primary doctors, the cut off for any new physical to be accepted for the 2020-21 school year is April 1.
