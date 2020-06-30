Spencer Gantt will report to work at the VISD Athletic Office on Wednesday as he has for the last year.
But Gantt will have new responsibilities after being promoted from the district’s assistant athletic director to athletic director.
Gantt’s promotion was recommend by Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, and unanimously approved by the school district’s board of trustees at Tuesday night’s special meeting.
“I’m very, very excited and I’m humbled at the same time,” Gantt said. “What a blessing. It’s definitely unprecedented times we’re in right now. So it’s exciting and scary at the same time. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”
Gantt, 50, was the offensive coordinator for five seasons at Victoria East before becoming the assistant athletic director for the 2019-2020 school year.
He has over two decades of coaching experience, including five as the head football coach at San Benito, where he had a 28-26 record.
Gantt has also coached at Joshua, Los Fresnos and Harlingen.
Gantt will replace Bobby Jack Wright, who retired after one year on the job.
“What a great opportunity that was to be with him for a year,” Gantt said of working with Wright. “I’ve been coaching for coming up on 24 years. But he just reinforced everything that I had been taught at an early age in my coaching career - the importance of the little things and doing things right and holding people accountable.”
Shepherd praised the work Gantt did as assistant athletic director and felt he deserved the promotion.
“We are elated to bring him into this role,” Shepherd said, “and excited for our student-athletes, the coaches and the community.”
Gantt has been in meetings with Shepherd and deputy superintendent Greg Bonewald as they determine how to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.
“We better have a plan for everything,” Gantt said. “I think that was one of the things that they really impressed upon me is no matter what happens we don’t want to be surprised. What are we going to do when the doors open, whether we’re face to face or we’re on an A-B schedule or we’re virtual. It’s so up in the air right now and it’s such a fluid situation.”
Gantt knows the next move is up to the Texas Education Agency and UIL, but he wants to be prepared for any eventuality.
“We’ve already started talking about if football starts on time,” he said. “I’ve always been a firm believer if there’s hope in the future, there’s power in the present. We’re going to keep working and come up with a plan. If we have a football game right off the bat, that’s awesome. We’ve got to have a plan for social distancing, for half-capacity and for all of that stuff.”
