The Victoria school district has submitted its average daily attendance (ADA) for Victoria East and Victoria West to the UIL.
The numbers will be used in the UIL’s biennial reclassification and realignment.
The UIL is expected to release the cutoff numbers for each classification in November.
The district assignments for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years will be released in February.
East submitted an ADA of 1,965, and West submitted 1,852, according to VISD athletic director Bobby Jack Wright.
East and West have competed in Class 5A, Division I the past two seasons.
The cutoff for Division I in the last realignment and reclassification was 1,840.
Cutoff numbers have generally gone up in each realignment and reclassification, but Wright said West is likely to “opt up” and remain a Division I school regardless of the cutoff.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial is expected to become a Class 6A school, and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff could drop to Class 5A, Division II.
But the other CCISD schools are likely to stay in Class 5A, Division I.
If that happens, seven of the nine teams currently in District 15-5A would remain in Division I.
Other schools recently turning in their ADAs include Kenedy (194) and Falls City (113).
