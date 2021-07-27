Homeschool students will not be able to participate in Victoria school district athletics in the upcoming school year.
VISD announced the decision in a statement released Tuesday that said, "Victoria ISD is not allowing extending athletic programs to homeschool students."
The school district gave no explanation for its decision.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 547 in June that allows homeschool athletes to participate in UIL activities and authorizes a fee. The bill becomes law Sept. 1.
Jayme Harrison, the UIL's deputy director, said earlier this month at the Texas High School Coaches Association's coaching school in San Antonio that member schools had until Aug. 1 to decide whether to allow homeschool students to participate in UIL sports.
Harrison said any varsity athletes would be counted in the UIL's reclassification and realignment for the 2022-2022 and 2023-2024 school years.
Most school districts around the state have opted not to allow homeschool students to participate in athletics for the upcoming school year.
Spencer Gantt, VISD's athletic director, said the Corpus Christi school district, Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff school districts had decided not to allow homeschool students to participate in athletics for the upcoming school year.
Gantt said the San Antonio Cole school district was the only district he was aware of that would be allowing homeschool students to participate in athletics in the upcoming school year.
