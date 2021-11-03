Victoria East’s enrollment has grown and the number of students at Victoria West has decreased slightly, according to figures the Victoria school district turned into the UIL.
VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt said East turned in an average daily attendance of 2,015 and West submitted an ADA of 1,843.
The numbers will be used to determine what classification and district the schools will compete in when the UIL releases its biennial realignment and reclassification in February.
East turned in an ADA of 1,965 for the 2020 realignment and classification, and West submitted 1,852.
The numbers submitted Wednesday would send East to Class 5A, Division I in football, and West to Class 5A, Division II.
But Gantt said West would opt up to Division I as it did in 2020.
“After conversations with the superintendent and deputy superintendent,” Gantt said, “we felt like it’s in the best interest of VISD for the schools to stay together.”
West head football coach Courtney Boyce said he would accept whatever decision the school district makes.
“I think about the district we’re in,” Boyce said. “I have a lot of appreciation for the coaches and the schools that we've been competing against. In the end, wherever we fall is who we’ll compete against. It's really not in our control. So truly, there’s nothing more I can do or be worried or concerned about it. Whatever comes our way, we're going to do our best.”
Gantt said Flour Bluff athletic director Chris Steinbruck had told him the Corpus Christi school had no intention of opting up from Class 5A, Division II.
Gantt said Steinbruck also indicated Gregory-Portland would not opt up from Class 5A, Division II.
With Corpus Christi Miller submitting Class 5A, Division II numbers and likely to opt up to Division I, the chances of East and West remaining in a district with Corpus Christi schools has increased.
NOTES: Other recent snapshot numbers released include Goliad 382, Palacios 375, Rice Consolidated 302, Schulenburg 240, and Bloomington 220.
