Victoria ISD will temporarily suspend all summer strength and conditioning camps after a student-athlete and coach tested positive for COVID-19.
Another student-athlete participating in summer workouts was also exposed to someone with the virus.
None of the positive cases were contracted on campus or at the voluntary practices, said VISD spokeswoman Shawna Currie in a news release.
Coaches are communicating with the student-athletes and their parents. The schools plan to resume strength and conditioning and sport-specific camps on July 13, if it is deemed safe to do so, Currie said in the release.
