Season tickets for Victoria West and Victoria East will be on sale Aug. 19-21 at the VISD athletic office, which is located at 3001 Miori Lane.
Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Prices are $35 per book for five home games. Parking passes are $5 and student tickets are $4.
West ticket holders may purchase an extra game, general admission ticket for $6 to the East vs. West game. West is the visiting team this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.