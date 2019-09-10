Victoria West will play CC Moody at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the game will be on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at the VISD Athletic Office, 1110 Sam Houston Drive. Tickets are $7 for reserved, $6 for general admission and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $8. Pre-paid parking passes will be sold for $2.
Victoria East will play CC Miller at 7 p.m. Friday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. Tickets may be purchased online at ccisd.brushfire.com. All tickets at the gate will be $7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.