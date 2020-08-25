Victoria ISD will limit the number of seats available this year for football games.
For football, VISD will forgo season tickets, gold cards, employee passes, athletic passes and other district passes for the year.
All tickets will be sold as general admission.
For Varsity games, parents of students participating in the games (players, athletic trainers, band, dance team and cheer) can pick up tickets, and are limited to two tickets.
Wednesdays, people that already had season tickets are allowed to pick up a limit of two tickets. Thursday's students can pick up a ticket for only themselves.
Monday through Thursday tickets can be picked up at the VISD Athletic Department Office. Tickets cost $6 for adults and $2 for students.
Friday's tickets, if available, go on sale to the general public at the home ticket booth at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. for $8.
On game day everyone entering the stadium must have a ticket. All ticket holders will undergo COVID-19 screening and everyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask at all times within the stadium.
Volleyball
Tickets will be sold at the door for all home games. All players, home and away, will be granted two priority tickets for parents.
Tickets sales will start an hour before the first game of the day. They will cost $4 for adults and $2 for students.
As with football, everyone entering the gym must have a ticket and will undergo COVID-19 screening. Fans over the age of 10 must wear a mask at all times when inside the gym.
If you have any questions, contact the VISD Athletic Department at 361-578-0289. For updates follow the VISD athletics page on facebook (VISDAthletics) and twitter (AthleticsVISD).
