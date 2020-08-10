Victoria ISD will resume strength and conditioning as a result of a guidance letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The district can start strength and conditioning Aug. 24 and Victoria East and West will be able to participate in games starting the week of Sept. 20 as a result.
Victoria West will play Boerne Champion at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 25 to open its season because of the change. Victoria East will open its season against Floresville, day and location to be announced.
