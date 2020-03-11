Ten teams will compete for the championship of the 51st Annual VISD Baseball Tournament that gets under way at 9 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium and Lowe Field.
Victoria East and Victoria West will be the host teams for the tournament, which includes six Class 5A teams, and two Class 4A teams along with Yoakum and Victoria St. Joseph.
The teams will play pool games with the winners vying for the championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
Pool A will consist of East, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, Gregory-Portland, Ingleside and Sinton.
Pool B will include West, St. Joseph, Yoakum, Corpus Christi Carroll and Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.
The tournament will include a two-hour time limit, although an inning will be completed if the time runs out.
In the event of a tie, the first tiebreaker will be the total number of runners to reach third base and not score, and the second tiebreaker will be runners to reach second base and not score.
In the event of a tie to determine seeding, the first tiebreaker will be head to head, the second tiebreaker will be runs allowed, and the third tiebreaker will be runs scored.
Thursday’s Schedule
Riverside Stadium
- 9 a.m., Sinton vs. Flour Bluff
- 11:30 a.m., West vs. St. Joseph
- 2 p.m., East vs. Sinton
- 4:30 p.m., West vs. Tuloso-Midway
- 7 p.m., East vs. Ingleside
- Lowe Field
- 9 a.m., Yoakum vs. St. Joseph
- 11:30 a.m., Flour Bluff vs. Gregory-Portland
- 2 p.m., Yoakum vs. Carroll
- 4:30 p.m., Gregory-Portland vs. Ingleside
- 7 p.m., Tuloso-Midway vs. Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.