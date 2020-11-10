Following are results from Tuesday night's triangular meet at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Girls Team Totals - Victoria East 80, Victoria St. Joseph 72, Hallettsville 56.
Boys Team Totals - Victoria St. Joseph 50, Victoria East 56.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay - 1, St Joseph High School 'A' (Southern, Anna C 12, McKinney, Lindsay D 11,
Cuellar, Katelynn 9, Reyes, Avery E 10), 2:18.99. 2, Victoria East 'A'
(Sanchez, Janesca 11, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09),
2:21.23.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle - 1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 2:22.52. 2, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 2:23.17. 3, Reyes,
Avery E, VSJ, 2:30.57. 4, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 2:45.80.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle - 1, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 2:25.13. 2, Bruschini, Enzo G, VSJ, 3:07.10.
Girls 200 Yard IM - 1, McKinney, Lindsay D, VSJ, 2:28.03. 2, Sanchez, Janesca, VICE, 3:00.96.
Boys 200 Yard IM - 1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 2:26.47.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle - 1, Edmonds, Callie A, HALV, 25.66. 2, Wagner, Bailee M, HALV, 27.46. 3, Lundy,
Lauren, HALV, 27.75. 4, Cuellar, Katelynn, VSJ, 29.34. 5, Chang, Carolyn S, VSJ, 32.30. 6, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 32.69. 7, Southern, Anna C, VSJ, 34.93.
8, Stevens, JuliAnna G, VSJ, 35.06. 9, Hardy, Evelyn j, VSJ, 37.62. 10, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, VICE, 38.19. 11, DeBord, Brynn A, VSJ, 40.64. 12, Smith,
Kaylen N, VSJ, 43.11. 13, Robinson, Arianna, VICE, 45.65. 14, Estrada, Sarah, HALV, 49.68.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle - 1, Ybarra, Caleb M, VSJ, 30.23. 2, Mahan, Isaac, VSJ, 35.31. 3, Bruschini, Enzo G, VSJ, 36.04.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly - 1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:12.98.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle - 1, Edmonds, Callie A, HALV, 56.77. 2, Wagner, Bailee M, HALV, 1:01.55. 3, McKinney, Lindsay D, VSJ, 1:01.82. 4, Lundy, Lauren, HALV, 1:02.80. 5,
Cuellar, Katelynn, VSJ, 1:06.75. 6, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 1:08.31. 7, Reyes, Avery E, VSJ, 1:08.61. 8, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 1:15.23. 9, Southern, Anna C, VSJ, 1:17.95. 10, Stevens, JuliAnna G, VSJ, 1:20.05. 11, Hardy, Evelyn j, VSJ, 1:21.67. 12, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, VICE, 1:21.71. 13, DeBord, Brynn A, VSJ, 1:33.58.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle - 1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 57.74. 2, Ybarra, Caleb M, VSJ, 1:12.47. 3, Bruschini, Enzo G, VSJ, 1:23.78. 4, Curtis, Wyatt, VSJ, 1:24.61.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle - 1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 6:36.58. 2, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 7:17.58.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle - 1, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 6:50.33.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1, St Joseph High School 'A' (Cuellar, Katelynn 9, Chang, Carolyn S 10, Reyes, Avery E 10, McKinney, Lindsay D 11), 2:03.25. 2, Victoria East 'A' (Hagan,
Julia 09, Garza, Arianna 11, Sanchez, Janesca 11, Tovar, Angelyn 12), 2:08.43. 3, St Joseph High School 'B' (Stevens, JuliAnna G 10, Hardy, Evelyn j , DeBord, Brynn A , Southern, Anna C 12), 2:28.91.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1, St Joseph High School 'A' (Ybarra, Caleb M 11, Mahan, Isaac , Curtis, Wyatt 09, Bruschini, Enzo G 9), 2:22.85.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke - 1, Edmonds, Callie A, HALV, 1:03.66. 2, Wagner, Bailee M, HALV, 1:04.73. 3, Lundy, Lauren, HALV, 1:15.65. 4, Chang, Carolyn S, VSJ, 1:21.14. 5, Sanchez,
Janesca, VICE, 1:21.37. 6, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:25.90. 7, Southern, Anna C, VSJ, 1:31.25. 8, Stevens, JuliAnna G, VSJ, 1:36.09. 9, Smith, Kaylen N, VSJ, 2:08.10.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke - 1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 1:03.56.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1, McKinney, Lindsay D, VSJ, 1:13.97. 2, Reyes, Avery E, VSJ, 1:35.33. 3, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 1:36.12. --, Chang, Carolyn S, VSJ, NS.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:17.36. --, Curtis, Wyatt, VSJ, DQ.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1, Victoria East 'A' (Villerreal, Jaz'Mine 09, Belvin, Audry 09, Traxler, Reagan 10, Robinson, Arianna 09), 5:50.27.
