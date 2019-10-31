Area playoff pairings
Bi-district
Class 5A
Tuesday
Victoria West vs. Calallen, at Woodsboro, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Cuero vs. TBD
Class 3A
Monday
Goliad vs. Lytle, at Goliad, 6 p.m.
Industrial vs. Nixon-Smiley or Karnes City, at Victoria East, 7 p.m.
Edna vs. Poth, at Beeville, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Hallettsville vs. Stockdale, at Gonzales, 7 p.m.
Yoakum vs. Schulenburg, at Flatonia, 7 p.m.
Palacios vs. TBD
Tidehaven vs. TBD
Class 2A
Monday
Yorktown vs. Flatonia, at Yoakum, 7 p.m.
Refugio vs. Shiner/Weimar, TBA
TAPPS Area Round
Saturday
St. Joseph vs. San Antonio Christian at Seguin, 3 p.m.
