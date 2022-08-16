Sacred Heart 3, Yorktown 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
Yorktown 19 17 10
Highlights: (SH) Jules Janak 2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs; Annika Brooks 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Bailey Haas 3 kills, 11 digs; Ava Lackey 4 kills; Katherine Pavliska 8 kills; Arianna Henke 2 blocks; Aleigh Kraatz 2 aces, 2 digs; Kalynn Fikac 2 digs; Lilly Machicek 2 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs; Elena Grahmann 2 aces, 1 kill, 11 assists, 3 digs. Record: Sacred Heart 4-4.
JV: Sacred Heart 2-0
Flour Bluff 3, Goliad 0
Flour Bluff 25 25 25
Goliad 14 23 19
Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 1 ace, 3 digs; Hayle Russell 1 block, 3 kills; Kendall West 2 blocks, 2 kills; Kasadi Neel 1 block, 9 kills, 1 dig; Kyla Hill 1 block, 14 assists, 10 kills, 4 digs; Karolynn Youngblood 17 assists, 9 digs; Abby Yanta 9 kills, 5 digs; Maevyn Wunsch 1 kills; Addison Zamzow 16 digs. Record: Goliad 4-6.
