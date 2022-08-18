Bastrop Tournament
Victoria West 2, Cedar Creek 0
West 25 25
Cedar Creek 15 16
Victoria West 2, Ellison 1
West 25 23 25
Ellison 21 25 21
Victoria West 2, Giddings 1
West 25 24 25
Giddings 9 26 10
Fayetteville Tournament
Sacred Heart 2, North Zulch 1
Sacred Heart 25 23 25
North Zulch 16 25 17
Sacred Heart 2, Austin Acheive 0
Sacred Heart 25 25
Austin Acheive 9 8
Sacred Heart 2, Manor New Tech 0
Sacred Heart 25 25
Manor New Tech 8 10
