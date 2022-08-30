Calhoun 3, London 0
Calhoun 25 25 25
London 20 16 19
Highlights: (C) Addison Rodriguez 3 kills; Briley Christensen 19 assists, 6 digs; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 17 assists, 16 digs; Kam Kestler 1 ace, 9 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Kendal Bargas 4 kills, 13 digs, 1 assist; Layla Myers 1 block, 1 kill, 2 digs; Leah Lucey 8 kills, 1 dig; McKynzie Judd 2 aces, 4 digs; Mia Salazar 4 digs; Morgan Gray 2 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Record: Calhoun 19-4
Schulenburg 3, Fayetteville 1
Schulenburg 18 27 27 26
Fayetteville 25 25 25 24
Records: Schulenburg 15-13, Fayetteville 24-2.
