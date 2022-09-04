Saturday
TAPPS Class 5A, District 4
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
VSJ 26 25 25
BSJ 24 15 13
Highlights: (VSJ) Adison Ozuna 20 kills, Morgan Korinek 32 assists, 13 digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces, 3 kills; Bridget Bludau 8 kills, 5 digs; Emily Streiff 15 digs, 2 kills; Abby Brister 21 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist; Isabella Lyons 15 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace. Record: Victoria St. Joseph 17-3, 1-0
