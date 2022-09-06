Calhoun 3, Tuloso-Midway 0
Calhoun 25 25 25
Tuloso-Midway 15 15 23
Highlights: (C) Addison Rodriguez 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Briley Christensen 1 kill, 17 assists, 10 digs; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 1 kill, 16 assists, 13 digs; Kam Kestler 1 ace, 47 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Kendal Bargas 1 ace, 3 kills, 27digs, 3 assists; Layla Myers 2 kills, 4 block, 1 dig; Leah Lucey 9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; McKynzie Judd 11 digs; Mia Salazar 7 digs, 1 assist; Morgan Gray 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, Record: Calhoun 21-4.
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Cuero 0
STJ 25 25 25
Cuero 13 16 19
Highlights: (C) Dani Saenz 9 kills, 1 ace; Arissa Carbonara 10 digs, 1 ace; Ashtyn Draper 1 block; Bromli Watson 20 assists.
Record: Cuero 12-11
Sacred Heart 3, Cedar Park Summit 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.