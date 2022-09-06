St. Joseph vs. Columbus
St. Joseph's Morgan Korinek sets up the ball against Columbus during their match on Aug. 23 at St. Joseph High School.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Calhoun 3, Tuloso-Midway 0

Calhoun 25 25 25

Tuloso-Midway 15 15 23

Highlights: (C) Addison Rodriguez 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Briley Christensen 1 kill, 17 assists, 10 digs; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 1 kill, 16 assists, 13 digs; Kam Kestler 1 ace, 47 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Kendal Bargas 1 ace, 3 kills, 27digs, 3 assists; Layla Myers 2 kills, 4 block, 1 dig; Leah Lucey 9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; McKynzie Judd 11 digs; Mia Salazar 7 digs, 1 assist; Morgan Gray 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, Record: Calhoun 21-4.

Victoria St. Joseph 3, Cuero 0

STJ 25 25 25

Cuero 13 16 19

Highlights: (C) Dani Saenz 9 kills, 1 ace; Arissa Carbonara 10 digs, 1 ace; Ashtyn Draper 1 block; Bromli Watson 20 assists.

Record: Cuero 12-11

TAPPS 2A District 5

Sacred Heart 3, Cedar Park Summit 0

Sacred Heart 25 25 25
 
Cedar Park Summit 10 3 9
 
Record: Sacred Heart 2-0.

