District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, CC King 0
Wets 25 25 25
King 5 21 15
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 29 assists, 1 block, 8 digs, 1 kill; Aliana Rojas 3 digs; Sawyer Broughton 1 dig, 9 kills; Madyson Dybala 3 assists, 9 digs; Dailynn Zarate 2 digs, 4 kills; Abigail Schley 3 digs; Rachel Goodwine 1 assist, 1 block, 12 digs, 8 kills; Erin Reynolds 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs, 9 kills; Kanella Cohen 2 digs, 1 kill; Caroline Cohen 1 block, 4 kills. Record: West 12-4
Freshman: West 2-0.
Flour Bluff 3, Victoria East 0
Flour Bluff 28 25 25
East 26 7 14
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguayo 1 assist; Devanie Armstrong 22 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Sarah Castaneda 3 assists; Olivia Conley 7 digs, 1 block; Abigail DeDear 1 digs, 2 blocks; Trinity Morris 7 digs, 4 assists; Hayden Ramirez 7 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Regan Redding 4 digs, 1 kill; Anahi Sugaki 9 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Emily Wall 2 digs; Journee Mancias 2 digs, 1 assist. Record: East 0-16
JV: Flour Bluff 2-0.
Class 3A
Regional Final
Goliad 3, Poth 1
Goliad 25 25 23 25
Poth 18 16 25 21
Highlights: (G) Karleigh Hill 2 aces, 15 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks; Kyla Hill 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig; Mollee Henicke 2 aces, 3 kills, 43 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Julia Morris 1 ace, 29 digs; Brook Jackson 11 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Abby Yanta 11 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Addison Zamzow 8 digs; Karli Buenger 2 digs; Kaysa Wunsch 1 dig, 1 block. Record: Goliad 28-3.
Goliad advances to play East Bernard in the State semifinals.
TAPPS Class 5A
St. Joseph 3, Lutheran South Academy 2
St. Joseph 25 17 23 25 15
Lutheran South Academy 23 25 25 21 13
Victoria St. Joseph advances to the TAPPS State semifinals on Tuesday.
TAPPS Class 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Victoria Faith Academy 1
Sacred Heart 25 25 22 25
Faith Academy 16 23 25 20
Hallettsville Sacred Heart advances to the TAPPS State semifinals on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.