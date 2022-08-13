Friday
Shiner Tournament
Hallettsville 2, Gonzales 0
Gonzales 17 23
Hallettsville 25 25
Stockdale 2, Flatonia 0
Stockdale 25 25
Flatonia 17 18
Gonzales 2, Stockdale 0
Gonzales 25 26
Stockdale 15 24
Hallettsville 2, Flatonia 0
Hallettsville 25 25
Flatonia 15 15
Hallettsville 2, Stockdale 0
Hallettsville 25 25
Stockdale 15 16
Flatonia 2, Gonzales 1
Gonzales 25 20 15
Flatonia 16 25 25
Edna 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
Edna 25 25
Sacred Heart 15 20
Yoakum 2, Shiner 0
Yoakum 25 29
Shiner 23 27
Yoakum 2, Edna 0
Yoakum 25 25
Edna 22 17
Shiner 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
Shiner 25 25
Sacred Heart 17 19
Yoakum 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 1
Yoakum 25 22 25
Sacred Heart 21 25 21
Shiner 2, Edna 1
Edna 26 11 19
Shiner 24 25 25
