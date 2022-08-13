Volleyball logo

Friday

Shiner Tournament

Hallettsville 2, Gonzales 0

Gonzales 17 23

Hallettsville 25 25

Stockdale 2, Flatonia 0

Stockdale 25 25

Flatonia 17 18

Gonzales 2, Stockdale 0

Gonzales 25 26

Stockdale 15 24

Hallettsville 2, Flatonia 0

Hallettsville 25 25

Flatonia 15 15

Hallettsville 2, Stockdale 0

Hallettsville 25 25

Stockdale 15 16

Flatonia 2, Gonzales 1

Gonzales 25 20 15

Flatonia 16 25 25

Edna 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Edna 25 25

Sacred Heart 15 20

Yoakum 2, Shiner 0

Yoakum 25 29

Shiner 23 27

Yoakum 2, Edna 0

Yoakum 25 25

Edna 22 17

Shiner 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Shiner 25 25

Sacred Heart 17 19

Yoakum 2, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 1

Yoakum 25 22 25

Sacred Heart 21 25 21

Shiner 2, Edna 1

Edna 26 11 19

Shiner 24 25 25

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

