St. Joseph 3, St. Augustine 0
St Joseph 25, 25, 25
St. Augustine 15, 23, 20
Highlights: (STJ) Sarah rosas 18 assists, 2 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 16 assists, 7 digs; Rachel Ward 7 kills, 2 digs; Grace Hammack 5 kills, 2 digs; Savannah Wharton 5 kills, 3 digs; Kyleigh Nethery 3 kills, 10 digs, 5 blocks; Maiya Tillman 10 kills, 15 digs; Taylor Foeh 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Olivia Valenzuela 3 digs; Kerigan Bumgartener 2 kills; Cassidy Rather 3 assits, 6 digs; Madison Korinek 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.